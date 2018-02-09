VIJAYAWADA: Following volatile protests by Telugu MPs in Parliament, the Centre on Thursday issued an order to release funds to the tune of `417.44 crore for the Polavaram project. Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Sasi Bhushan Kumar confirmed that a message was sent from the Centre regarding the release of funds, but the sum is a reimbursement of bills already paid by the state government.

“The state government will send bills related to the project works to the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA). There the bills will be scrutinised and forwarded to the Union Ministry of Water Resources, which will approve release orders through National Water Development Agency and the funds will finally be released by NABARD,’’ he said.

When asked about the amount yet to be reimbursed, he said the state government had spent `7,779.52 crore and the Centre has to reimburse `1,800 more. “We keep on submitting bills. Recently, we got `603 crore and `417.44 crore is on the way. We still have to get `1,800 crore from the Centre. All related bills have been submitted,” he explained.Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari reiterated that he was committed to completing the irrigation project by 2019.

When BJP MPs K Haribabu and Gokaraju Ganga Raju along with Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas called on Gadkari and urged him to expedite the flow of funds for the Polavaram project, the latter gave his word that he would personally monitor the project and ensure its completion on time. Gadkari reminded that the Centre had already sanctioned road projects worth around `70,000 crore in the state.