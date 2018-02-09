VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday once again sought to placate protesting TDP MPs, assuring an ‘extremely early’ solution to the ‘only two pending issues’ — bridging revenue deficit and amount to be disbursed through externally-aided projects (EAPs) to the State under the special package announced for the State. But his statement, the TDP MPs and party chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felt, was far from reassuring and decided to continue protests until justice was done to the State. Jaitley made the statement in the Rajya Sabha during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

What irked the MPs was his assertion that many of the aspects in the special package had been implemented, including funding for a number of institutions which were being created in the State. On EAPs, he said an arrangement was being worked out in the wake of Naidu’s request that the funding be given through NABARD. As far as revenue deficit is concerned, he said talks were on with the State government to narrow the gap between the expectations of the State and the Centre’s assessment. He promised a solution in a couple of days on these twin issues.

Following his statement, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and TD Parliamentary Party leader YS Chowdary had a spat with him in the lobby. Jaitley reportedly reiterated much the same and asked Chowdary to get a note from BJP chief Amit Shah if they wanted anything more. Extremely disappointed with his remarks, the TDP MPs informed the same to the Chief Minister, who was in Dubai, through video conference. Sources said the Chief Minister wondered whether the Modi government was under the impression that Andhra wasn’t a part of the country.