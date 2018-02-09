VIJAYAWADA: Following the land scam in Mandadam, the CRDA has decided to reverify the returnable plot allotment process. In this regard, four land audit teams have been constituted.Officials said that the teams will be headed by joint director of estates department S Vijaya Lakshmi, special deputy collector of land acquisition D Manorama, joint director of office management department V Srinivasa Rao and joint director of skill development department S Lavanna.

“We are reverifying all the proceedings right from the consent forms submitted to the plots allotment. This way, we will be doubly sure that no other anomalies have taken place,” an official explained. The official added that the teams have already started the process of scrutiny.