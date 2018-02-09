VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party MPs continued their protest inside and outside Parliament for the fourth day on Thursday. Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to keep up the pressure on the Centre, the TDP MPs continued to disrupt the proceedings of both Houses of Parliament. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was forced to adjourn the House briefly, with the TDP MPs continuing to storm the well of the House and raising slogans demanding justice to the State. They said the State was given a raw deal in the Union Budget.

Vociferous TDP members stood close to the reporters’ table in front of the Secretary-General and one of the members was seen talking to the staff. TDP member N Sivaprasad, who has been using unusual ways to protest, took a set of books kept on the table and began moving towards the aisle. Immediately, a peeved Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for around 15 minutes till 11:45 am.

There were around 15 members from both TDP and YSR Congress protesting in the well while senior TDP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju looked on. A few minutes prior to the adjournment, the Speaker asked the protesting members to keep a distance from the table, saying they should think about the Lok Sabha staff.Earlier, outside Parliament, the TDP MPs staged a protest wearing black gags denouncing the continued silence of the Central Government over the promised assistance to the State and delay in implementing provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.