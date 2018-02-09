students walking in absence of buses, during the course of the statewide bandh called by the Left parties and backed by Opposition YSRCP and Jana Sena party on Thursday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh bandh call given by the Left parties and supported by the Opposition YSRCP and Jana Sena party, in protest against the meagre allocations to the State in Union Budget and demand for special category status for AP, was near total and peaceful in the city on Thursday. It evoked good response in Guntur district as well, as almost all establishments there remained closed.

Bandh in Vijayawada

Around 431 buses in the Vijayawada region stayed off the roads and owners of various commercial establishments voluntarily took part in the bandh. The city’s roads, known for notorious traffic snarls, wore almost a deserted look. Most of the educational institutions in the city stayed closed. With city buses confined to the depots, people, who needed to travel, faced immense difficulty.

TDP MLA Bode Prasad tonsuring head to

protest the injustice meted out by

the Centre to AP

Taking advantage of the situation, auto rickshaw drivers fleeced the public by collecting exorbitant charges across the city. The bandh evoked good response in major centres of the city and no untoward incident took place. Leading the protest, CPM capital region convener Ch Babu Rao, along with party cadres staged a protest at the departure block of Pandit Nehru Bus Station, where the party activists stopped the movement of all vehicles, including that of the buses.

Activists led by Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi and Students’ JAC held a bare-torso rally from Lenin Centre to Dharna Chowk, demanding the implementation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act. They carried pots filled with soil and water to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gesture during the Amaravati foundation ceremony.

Ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Bode Prasad tonsured his head to express his resentment towards the injustice done to the State in the Union Budget. Earlier, the TDP leaders gathered at Dharna Chowk, SRR college, NTR Circle and other junctions in the city to express solidarity with their party MPs, who had been protesting in the Parliament. TDP MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Gadde Rammohan Rao and other leaders staged a protest near Ramavarappadu Ring. They said that the BJP was cheating the people of the State and demanded immediate justice under ‘Save Andhra’ campaign.

Bandh in Guntur

All commercial establishments, educational institutions, government offices, banks, hotels, theatres, cold storages and petrol-filling stations in the district remained close, while APSRTC buses were off the roads. The bandh was observed peacefully, with no untoward incident reported from anywhere, police said. A large number of activists of Left parties organised protest demonstrations, by holding red flags and enforced the bandh at various places in the district.

a woman with infant entering an APSRTC bus stand;

TDP leaders too staged a protest at the Ambedkar Statue Centre in the city. Speaking on the occasion, State TDP president and Energy Minister Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao said, “People and intellectuals irrespective of political affiliations should stand in solidarity with our parliamentarians, who have been fighting in the Parliament for the State’s rights.”

Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu, NTR Mirchi Yard chairman M Subba Rao and other leaders participated in the protest. CPI State joint secretary M Nageswara Rao, district secretary J Ajay Kumar, CPM district secretary P Rama Rao, YSRCP leaders Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Ambati Rama Babu and several MLAs, including Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa and others, took part in the bandh.

