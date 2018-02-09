VIJAYAWADA: In connection with the Gunadala Mary Matha festival, vehicular traffic will be diverted at different points of the city from February 9 to 11, according to a press release issued by City Joint Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata.All motor vehicles, except city buses and two-wheelers, coming from Seetharampuram Centre and going towards Gunadala will be diverted on Eluru Road at Chuttugunta Centre towards Visalandhra Office Road (Chandrarajeswara Rao Road). Vehicles from Gannavaram side and bound for Eluru Road will be diverted at Ramavarappadu Ring Centre towards Benz Circle.

RTC city buses, coming from Chuttugunta side, will be diverted at the newly-arranged temporary bus stand near Padavala Revu. They will be returned towards Chuttugunta Centre as and when the situation demands.The city buses coming from Ramavarappadu Ring will be diverted at ESI Hospital Junction in Gunadala towards panchayat office, Christurajapuram and Siddhartha Arts College.

Special buses will be allowed up to Gunadala Centre and RTC buses coming from Amma Kalyana Mandapam side will be diverted at Gunadala panchayat office centre towards Gunadala centre.

Two-wheelers and bicycles coming from SRR College side will be stopped and parked at the cycle stand at Gunadala.