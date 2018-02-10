VIJAYAWADA: The internal enquiry committee constituted by the CRDA to probe into the Mandadam land scam will submit the report, based on its findings, next week, a CRDA source said on condition of anonymity. Earlier on Tuesday, the CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said that the report would be ready in three days.The Additional Commissioner of CRDA, S Shan Mohan, who is heading the committee, moved his base to the Mandadam office from Vijayawada to complete the probe at the earliest.

Officials in the know of things said, “The preliminary leads regarding the scam have been obtained and we are probing into them. The report will be submitted early next week”.Meanwhile, confusion prevails over the details given by the CRDA officials. While Commissioner Sreedhar, in his statement to the media on Tuesday, said that the scam was identified during an internal verification process on February 2, the officials, in the police complaint filed on February 6, said the irregularity was identified on January 10.

The Thullur police, who have registered cases under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine) and 409 read with sec 34 (criminal breach of trust), have also recorded the statements of the accused - Pathan Gows Khan and computer operator D Sundeep.

It maybe recalled that Sundeep created fake documents in the name of Khan and those were used to illegally obtain plots from CRDA. The scam has also invited anger of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has directed the officials to submit an enquiry report at the earliest.