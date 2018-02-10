VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Vizag Range DIG Ch Srikanth, submitted their first report on the reinvestigation into the sensational murder case of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, to the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) on Friday. Ayesha Meera was brutally killed in her hostel room on December 27, 2007.

In the report submitted to the court, it is learnt that SIT officials, DSP Himavathi and Machavaram Inspector Saherunissa Begum, mentioned the places they visited from February 6 to February 9 and the statements recorded from the college and the hostel, where she was found in a pool of blood. On February 6, SIT officials started a re-investigation of the case with questioning the officials of NIMRA College of B Pharmacy, where Ayesha studied, and a few persons near the hostel at Jupudi village.

However, there is no response from the SIT members when asked why they submitted case reports to Fourth ACMM magistrate when the High Court is monitoring the case.