VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a mammoth task ahead of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), that is re-investigating the murder of B Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera in her hostel room in 2007, the investigation agency may face immense difficulty in finding the whereabouts of the suspects named by the parents of the victim. The parents, Syed Iqbal Basha and Shamshad Begum, have been alleging from the day one of the incident that hostel warden Inampudi Padma, her husband Ramakrishna, former Congress minister Koneru Ranga Rao’s grandson Koneru Satish, brother Koneru Suresh, Abburi Ganesh, Chintha Pawan Kumar and Rakesh were the real culprits behind the murder.

They also alleged that Padma allowed Koneru Satish and his friends into the hostel as they were her relatives and organised a party for them in the ground floor of the premises on the intervening nights of 26 and 27 December 2007. “Despite the evidences we provided and corroborated by locals that Satish and his friends used to often visit the girl’s hostel for partying, police did not interrogate them. When there was a huge public outcry over the real culprits being let off and with the intervention of the Women Commission, police did nothing concrete except keeping a vigil on the activities of the suspects as well as the roommates of Ayesha,” said Shamshad Begum .

She further said the incident could not have happened without the connivance of the hostel warden and her family. “They are real culprits. As soon as the Vijayawada police zeroed in on petty criminal Pidathala Satyam Babu in 2008, claiming he was the real murderer of Ayesha Meera, the suspects got a chance to slip out of the city,” the victim’s mother said.

According to sources in the police department, Koneru Satish, his friends and the three roommates of the girl have reportedly settled in various countries and police have not made any effort to keep track of their movements. “Most of them left the country after Mahila Sessions Court convicted Satyam Babu. The three roommates got married and settled in other states,” said a city police official who did not want to be named. However, during the investigation, then Vijayawada city police commissioner C V Anand interrogated a few people living in the neighbourhood of the hostel on the day the murder took place and said important clues were collected from the spot. But inexplicably, nobody knows the fate of the clues.