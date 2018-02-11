VIJAYAWADA: Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram Committee will be organising the annual Brahmotsavam at Buddha Vari Sivalayam in Brahmin Street, One Town here from February 11 to 17.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the committee president Bayana Hareswara Rao said, “To mark the celebrations of ‘Mahashivrathri’ on February 13, celestial wedding of the processional deities of Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy will be organised in a grand manner.”

On February 15, city police commissioner Gautam Sawang will flag off rathotsavam, the celestial chariot procession, of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy from Ratham Center. Kolatam, puli veshalu and lambada dances will be held on the occasion. The temple officials are expecting that a large number of devotees will turn up on the occasion.

‘Kalyana ratha’ and ‘pushpa yagam’ of the processional deities of Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy, Bhadrakali Veerabhadra Swamy and Ganga Parvathi Sametha Vasantha Malleswara Swamy, will also be held. Committee vice president Nandipati Narayana Rao and officials V Prasad, M Venkata Subba Rao and D Shankar Rao were present at the press meet.