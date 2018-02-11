VIJAYAWADA: TDP and BJP leaders may continue to be at loggerheads over the quantum of funds to be allocated for Amaravati’s construction, but the Union Finance Ministry is likely to release not more than `1,000 crore more for the capital.Sources told Express an unofficial communication has already been made to the state government which is exploring ways to tap more funds.

“What Ministry of Finance officials informed us during meetings is that `3,500 crore was allotted for the construction of the new capital city, `2,500 of which has been sanctioned already. So we will most likely get another `1,000 crore,” a top ranking official from the state government told Express.

The official added that the Union Finance Ministry had never committed to releasing funds as per the estimations sent by the AP government.

It is learnt that the remaining `1,000 crore will be released in a phased manner only after the state government submits Utilisation Certificates (UCs) for the already sanctioned `2,500 crore. As of now, the state has submitted UCs for `1,583 crore and got the funds released. “We were informed that the remaining `1,000 crore will be given in three spells of `300 crore to `350 crore each,” the official confirmed, stating that all the information was communicated orally.

While BJP leaders claim that budgetary allocations were not made as the state government failed to submit a detailed project report (DPR), the Union Ministry linking the release of funds with the submission of UCs is speculated to be the real reason for Amaravati not being allotted any budgetary funds. “This is because `1,000 crore of the sanctioned `2,500 crore was allotted,” the official explained on the allocations.