VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of residents for an electric crematorium at Swargapuri in Krishna Lanka was met, as City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and Municipal Commissioner J Nivas inaugurated such a facility there on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar said that the crematorium was built by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), at an estimated cost of `88 lakh. “The furnace can handle up to eight bodies a day, within its functioning time,” said the Mayor. As per Corporation sources the crematorium will operate between 7 am and 8 pm and it will take about an hour to cremate one body.

The building, housing the crematorium, has provision for erection of another furnace. Normally, the furnace should maintain a heat of 600 degree Celsius, said a source. “When switched on for cremating a dead body, the temperature rises up to 750 degree Celsius. However, it could go up to 800 degree Celsius, depending on the size of the dead body,” he said.

Nivas said the newly erected electric crematorium has special provision for preserving ashes of those cremated and providing ‘maha prasthanam’ vehicles to bring bodies to Swargapuri from various parts of the city, free of cost. Freezer boxes are also available in the crematorium premises to preserve bodies for a while. “Toilet facility at the premises will also be improved for the convenience of the public,” Nivas said.

Corporators Chandana Suresh and G Narasimha Rao, along with other officials were also present on the occasion.

