VIJAYAWADA: Stating that discrimination against Dalits of Garagaparru village in West Godavari district still continue, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna urged Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to take corrective measures immediately.In a letter written on Saturday, the CPI leader said that a team from his party visited the village in West Godavari district and observed that Dalits were still being ostracized. “After the social boycott of Dalits in July last year, the situation still remains the same.

They are not given land on lease for cultivation. Neither are they given work in the fields. Despite a team of ministers visiting the village and making promises, nothing has changed,” he said.

He urged the CM to immediately send a team of officials to resolve the issues.