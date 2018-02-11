VIJAYAWADA: Hostels for working women, run by private parties in the city are reportedly flouting fire safety norms and most of the hostels do not even have basic fire-fighting equipment. In the Vijayawada city alone, over 200 hostels are being operated by the individuals, who have either obtained trade licences from the VMC or no-objection letters from the Women Welfare department officials. Though it is binding on the individuals, obtaining licences, to ensure there are adequate fire-safety measures taken in the buildings housing the hostels, yet it seems, “they are least bothered”, said an official.

The situation has become more complicated as there is no structured rule for getting a licence to run a woman’s hostel. In fact, both the Women Welfare department and the VMC are, reportedly still discussing on who should give licences to hostels for working women. As of now, sources said, there is no uniform registration format available for those applying for licences to run hostels for working women.

Whatever the situation, majority of these hostels do not have any fire-safety equipment and this has been found in recent inspections of hostels, taken up by the Women Welfare department officials. However, no action has been taken against the erring hostel authorities, sources said.

Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Krishna district Project Director K Krishna Kumari said, “Till date, we haven’t structured the procedure of availing of the licence. But still we are going for inspections and keeping a tab on the hostels. We have asked the hostel managements to instal fire-safety equipment, but many, we have heard, have not done that. Soon we would start an inspection drive and take action against them”.

According to government rules, all the hostels must be equipped with proper fire-safety equipment, based on the building layout. If the hostels are in multi-storeyed buildings then the buildings must possess fire-safety certificate. But the hostel managements are not following the fire-safety norms, it is alleged.Speaking to Express, District Fire Officer Niranjan said, “Right from the beginning of this year we are working on issues such as implementing strict fire safety rules in spaces including pubs and hostels. In the city limits, VMC is looking after the fire safety measures, but in the outskirts, we are conducting awareness camps and also looking after the best implementation of fire-safety practices.

Till date we have issued NOCs to a few hostels in the outskirts of the city”.The hostel authorities have their own version. “We wanted to put fire extinguishers and for that we applied with the fire department officials and also approached the VMC officials. As they didn’t respond, we didn’t put much attention towards having those,” said B Ramesh, a hostel owner in Vijayawada.