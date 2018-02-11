VIJAYAWADA: As a part of the re-investigation into the murder of Ayesha Meera, SIT will record the statement of the victim’s parents, Syed Iqbal Basha and Shamshad Begum, on Sunday. The SIT members will visit their house in Tenali town at 11 am for the purpose. On February 9, Ayesha’s parents received a notice about the scheduled SIT officials’ visit to record their statement.

The SIT officials started re-investigation on February 6 by questioning officials of NIMRA College of B Pharmacy, where Ayesha had studied, and a few persons near the hostel at Jupudi village.

Two days later, SIT officials submitted their first report in the case to the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM).