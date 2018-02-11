VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) candidates were worried as the hall tickets for the exam, scheduled to be held from February 21 to March 3, could not be downloaded on Saturday because of some technical problem. The school education department, which conducts the test, announced that the candidates could start downloading their hall tickets from Saturday onwards. But most of the anxious candidates who scrambled to download the hall tickets encountered the problem the very first day.

As many as 4,46,833 candidates have applied for the test, which includes Paper I, II and III.

“It seems the authorities of the education department did not plan things properly if initial glitches were anything to go by. From morning onwards we tried to download our hall tickets. First the authorities said we could go ahead at 10 am, then 12 pm and finally 3 pm before totally postponing the plan to Sunday. Initially, I panicked thinking that it was happening to me alone. Later I realised that it was not isolated case as it affected all the candidates. It’s definitely the fault of the officials concerned. I hope this kind of technical glitch will not arise during the exam,” said P Sudhakar, one of the candidates.

Unless they download their hall tickets there is no way of their knowing the exam centre. This proves a major distraction and seriously affects their preparation for the exam. Candidates from remote rural areas need adequate time to make arrangements for their travel to their exam centres.

While access to downloading hall tickets for Paper I and II was postponed to Sunday, for Paper III, they were made available on the official website with effect from 8 pm on Saturday. When TNIE tried to contact the officials, they couldn’t be reached on the phone. For the first time, the education department is conducting TET online and a private firm was roped in for the purpose. The private company has identified 175 examination centres across the State for holding the test.