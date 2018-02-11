VIJAYAWADA: Urging the Central government to ensure justice to AP, members of the city-based youth organisation ‘Vijayawada needs U’ (VnU) launched a postcard campaign under which one lakh letters will be written to PM Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.In a press release on Saturday, founding president of the organisation, Naga Sravan Kilaru, said that the campaign has been initiated following the injustice meted out to the State in the Union Budget.

“In 2014, the then PM and leaders of the Opposition made promises to the people of AP that they will do everything they can for the development the State. Even after four years, we only hear excuses and unfulfilled promises,” Naga Sravan said. The members of VnU added that it was important that the people of the State, especially youth, raised voice against the injustice and send a clear message to the governments that neglecting AP will not be tolerated.