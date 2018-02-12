The delay in issuance of vehicle registration certificates (RCs) for new vehicles is inconveniencing the owners in city, who are unable to take their vehicles out for a ride as such. While the standard procedure normally takes about a week’s time, it is now taking four to six weeks since last November. “My application for registration of my new two-wheeler was approved in the third week of January.

However, as per the transport department’s website, my card is not printed yet. My temporary registration expired too. If I use my vehicle and the police officials ask me to produce the RC, I will either be charged with a fine or my vehicle will be seized. I am unable to use my vehicle as such,” said P Raj Kumar, an executive at a private firm in Patamata. According to information, not just new registrations even the renewal of old registrations is taking more than due time. “I got my renewed RC after four weeks of filing the application. Even after lodging a complaint using 1100 service, there was no response from the transport officials,” recalled J Venkateswara Rao, a retired government employee. Sources said over 1,000 applications are pending in Krishna district.

The situation is similar across the state. Officials said the reason for the delay was the unavailability of smart cards for printing. “The term of the vendor who used to supply the cards ended in the first quarter of 2017. The delay in identifying a new vendor till the end of 2017 led to this situation,” a senior official explained. However, the officials said that the situation was getting back to normal as 5,000 smart cards were dispatched in the first week of January. “We understand the difficulty of the vehicle owners. Hence we are working overtime, even in night, to print the pending applications. We will get another batch of cards soon,” the official added.

SLOW DELIVERY

Unavailability of smart cards results in delay of printing of vehicle RCs

Standard procedure takes 3-6 days. Since last November, it has been taking 4-6 weeks

RC is to be carried while riding J1,000 penalty if owners fail to produce the document when demanded