VIJAYAWADA: With more than five lakh people having offered their prayers at the Gunadala Mary Matha festival, the three-day annual event saw closure on Sunday. Long queue of people patiently waiting for their turn to pray to Mother Mary and Jesus was seen even on the concluding day. Devotees offered coconuts and tonsured their heads on the shrine premises. Gautam Sawang, city police commissioner, too offered prayers at the hill shrine. Speaking on the occasion, Bishop T Raja Rao of the Vijayawada Catholic Diocese said, “Devotees who pray to Mother Mary will be relieved of all their troubles.

Lakhs of pilgrims from all over the State and many foreigners attended the three-day event.” On Sunday morning, the priests performed ‘samisti divya bali pooja’ in the morning and later spoke about the miracles by Jesus Christ. The devotees performed ‘divyastha prasada aradhanas’ and ‘swastata prarthanas’ at Bishop Grassi High School grounds. The Revenue, Municipal Corporation and Police department officials made arrangements for the smooth conduct of Mary Matha fete. Traffic restrictions/diversions were imposed for the convenience of the pilgrims. The event helped roadside vendors to earn quick money. APSRTC operated special buses to Pandit Nehru Bus Station and railway station for devotees till Monday morning to ensure devotees’ hassle-free journey