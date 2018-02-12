VIJAYAWADA: Will Ayesha parents’ long and excruciating wait for justice come to an end? Will the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted on the orders of the High Court, investigate the alleged role of seven suspects, named by Iqbal Basha and Shamshad Begum, and nail the real culprits? The parents have all along been suspecting the role of hostel warden Padma, her husband Ramakrishna, former Congress minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh Koneru Ranga Rao’s grandson Koneru Satish, his friends and three roommates of the victim.

Vijayawada police during their investigation in 2008 secured the permission from the High Court to conduct narco analysis test on the seven suspects following vociferous demand from Ayesha’s parents. However, it was never done as the police arrested petty criminal Pidathala Satyam Babu and charged him with the murder of the B Pharma student.

The pertinent question now is whether the SIT will think it fit to conduct narco analysis test on the suspects. When SIT officials met Ayesha’s parents on Sunday at their house in Tenali, Shamshad Begum again said a narco test was the right thing to nail the murderers of her daughter.“Narco analysis test was supposed to be conducted on the three roommates of my daughter, namely Kavitha, Sowmya, Preethi, hostel warden Padma, her husband Sivaramkrishna and cook Siva Anjaneyulu. But the police did not conduct the test despite High Court gave permission,” said Shamshad Begum.

“Ignoring the HC directive to conduct narco analysis test on the seven suspected persons, police implicated Satyam Babu and charged him with murderer of Ayesha. If they conduct narco test on the seven, real culprits can be nailed,” Shamshad Begum said.She also finds fault with the Vijayawada police who collected the hair samples of her brother’s son aged 12 years and the nephew of her husband aged 18 years. “To put the investigation on wrong track, police suspected our family members instead of focusing on the seven suspects. No proper investigation was conducted to bring the real culprits to book,” she said.

Shamshad further alleged that former Congress minister Koneru Ranga Rao’s grandson Koneru Satish used to visit the hostel frequently along with his relatives. “I believe that SIT officials will focus on the loopholes in the earlier investigation,” she said.