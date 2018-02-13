VIJAYAWADA: A 28-year-old software professional, Veeravalli Venkatesh, from Vijayawada died due to a cardiac arrest in New Jersey on Friday night.The incident came to light on Monday. His friends and family members are bringing his body back to the city to perform his funeral.

The deceased worked for a software firm called Collibra since July last year. He and his wife lived in an apartment in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

According to posts by friends and relatives on his Facebook profile, Venkatesh had passed away after he suffered a severe cardiac arrest in his apartment.

Meanwhile, his friends in New Jersey in their posts said they were working out the logistics of bringing his body back to India.

Venkatesh worked earlier as a middleware consultant with SUEZ and other firms. He had secured a Master’s degree in computer engineering from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.