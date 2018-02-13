VIJAYAWADA: With the theme ‘urban transformation to global living’, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will be conducting the three-day Happy Cities Summit from April 10-12 here.

While reviewing with the officials of CRDA at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to hold the event on a grand note.

The CM also reviewed the status of roads under construction around the capital region and directed officials to complete all of them latest by monsoon.

Officials from Dassault Systems, whom the CM met during the World Economic Forum in Davos, also presented their Virtual 3D city proposal.The CM was informed that the implementation of the Virtual 3D system would help in providing live data of all the happenings in the city and can be used to show real-time visuals.This system would be helpful for monitoring and surveillance purposes. The Virtual 3D system would also help in planning and preparation for any impending natural disasters and can provide the government with live data on people’s opinions and pulse using real- time tracking.

I want the designs and visualizations to be futuristic. Take the best modules available from all over the world and simulate it in real time.” said the Chief Minister. “This is an exciting project and I want it to be built in a way that gives scopes for future development as well,” he added.The Chief Minister also asked officials from Dassault Systems to prepare a demo of Virtual 3D City so that it can be demonstrated at the Happy Cities Summit in April. Happy Cities Summit is the first of an annual global event on urban innovation and best practices focused on new and emerging cities in the developing world, as per its official website.