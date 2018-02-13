VIJAYAWADA: If all goes well, the Justice City in Amaravati will house the temporary High Court of the state in eight months. The CRDA’s proposal has sent tempers soaring in Rayalaseema as local advocates had protested for over three weeks demanding that the temporary court be set up in Kurnool.The delegation of High Court judges which undertook a three-day tour of various locations in the capital region to find buildings suitable to accommodate the High Court on a temporary basis has visited the spot where the city courts complex will come up, but is yet to take a final call.

The construction of the proposed complex is likely to cost around Rs 108 crore. The Capital Region Development Authority officials pitched the idea of setting up the temporary HC building having an area of 1.96 lakh sq feet to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a weekly review meeting convened at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday evening.