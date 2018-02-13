VIJAYAWADA: Professor Bertil Andersson, President Emeritus of Nanyang Technological University, has been appointed as the Honorary Pro Chancellor of SRM University, AP - Amaravati on Monday. He served as NTU’s third president for over seven years. In his term as president, he played a pivotal role in helping NTU become the number one institution in Asia.

Bertil Andersson is a world-renowned plant biochemist from Sweden with an association with the Nobel Foundation that includes chairing its chemistry committee. He has authored more than 300 papers in basic photosynthesis covering topics from photo-system structure to biological membranes and light stress in plants, with more than 14,000 citations.

“We are proud to welcome Prof Andersson to SRM family. At NTU, Prof Andersson has been instrumental in strengthening the university’s profile as one of the fastest-growing research-intensive universities in the world with a track record of winning competitive research grants and attracting world-acclaimed scientists. Since we envision SRM AP Amaravati as an innovation focused centre for excellence in education, we are sure that this association will help us achieve our goal in an optimal manner”, says Dr. P Sathyanarayanan, President SRM University.