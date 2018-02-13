VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to create awareness among the public about the need for citizen feedback for ‘Swachh Survekshan-2018’ survey, conducted by the Union Urban Ministry, students of SV Reddy Municipal High School took out a rally in Krishna Lanka here on Monday. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner J Nivas flagged off the rally and explained about the Swachh Survekshan and how the corporation was taking up various initiatives on waste management. Explaining the details of the initiatives taken by the Corporation, Nivas said that the VMC had produced a video documentary titled ‘Mana Vooru- Mana Vijayawada’, highlighting the initiatives taken by the civic body across the city.

The video documentary shows the aerial view of the various initiatives taken up by the civic body, such as mural paintings on the city walls as part of transforming Vijayawada as poster-free city, setting up vermicompost plants to generate compost from the household waste and introduction of machinery for sanitation and cleaning of the roads.

The Swachh Survekshan feedback

awareness rally, in which students

took part, passed by a garbage

dump in city on Monday

| P Ravindra Babu

Segregation of dry and wet household waste at the doorstep by the sanitation workers is another of the measures taken up to keep city spick and span, he said. ‘’Public participation is essential in making the city clean. Everyone has to contribute to making the city clean by participating in Swachh Survekshan,” Nivas said.

As part of the rally students also carried placards highlighting the initiatives taken by the VMC. Corporator Chandana Suresh and other officials participated in the rally.The citizens of Vijayawada can send their feedback on the initiatives taken by the VMC to keep the city clean by either making calls to 1969 or via social media or through Swachhta App and ensure good rank for the city in the Swachh Survekshan Survey -2018. Citizen feedback carries 450 marks in the survey.