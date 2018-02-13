VIJAYAWADA: Close on the heels of the land grab case involving supporters of TDP MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, the city cops have busted a land-grabbing racket on Monday and arrested 10 persons. While, in the former case the land originally belonged to freedom fighter Kesireddy Suryanarayana, in the latter an octogenarian doctor owned the land. Police said that the arrested created fake property documents of the land, worth around Rs 6 crore, and sold it to another person with the help of a real-estate agent.

According to the police, Mandadi Aadi Reddy, the prime accused, in connivance with the ten arrested - Sangepogu Ravindra, Narne Pothuraju, Suddapalli Gopi Kamalakar (watchman), Suddapalli Vijayakumari, Shaik Abdullah (real estate agent), Nakka Veerakumar, Marri Ravindra, Khaja Madhusudana Rao, Shaik Siravuddin alais Dileep and Vellanki Sudhakar - encroached the 1484 square yards of land belonging to the complainant Yepuri Madhusudana Rao (83) by creating fake documents.

According to information received, the victim, Y Madhusudana Rao, is a doctor by profession and possess a piece of land at Ramachandrapuram within Patamata limits. As a marriage gift, he registered the land in the name of his two daughters and daughter-in-law in 2010. With his two daughters settling in other countries, he obtained the general power of attorney (GPA) on his name and gave the land to Aruna Motors on lease, from 2012 to 2017. After expiry of the lease, management of Aruna Motors vacated the land and the complainant appointed Suddapalli Gopi Kamalakar as watchman.

Learning that the land was worth more than six crore, Aadi Reddy approached the watchman and after luring him and his mother with money, created fake documents of the land in the name of Narne Pothuraju and approached one Shaik Abdullah, a real estate agent. “With the help of the real estate agent, Aadi Reddy made an agreement to sell the land for Rs 1.10 crore to Khaja Madhusudana Rao and took Rs 10 lakh as advance from him. Even though he knew that the land in question was disputed, K Madhusudana Rao colluded with others and filed a petition in the court,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gajarao Bhupal.

Learning about the attempted land grab, the complainant approached Patamata police with original documents and a case was registered against the accused. Police, following investigation, arrested 10 persons, while the prime accused is at large. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the prime accused. With similar cases of land grab being filed across the city, police have started to take stringent action against land encroachers. The culprits will be punished severely,” the DCP warned.