VIJAYAWADA: Citizens of Vijayawada, who till now are bereft of lung space, soon will be able to breathe some fresh air with a greenery stretch to be developed along the Ryves canal bund near Gulabi Thota in city. Over the years, canal bunds across the city are being encroached are being encroached by people to build houses and piled up with heaps of garbage dumped indiscriminately. However, the city, after being announced as part of the State capital Amaravati, gained momentum particularly in the tourism sector.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) to prepare conceptual designs for the development of greenery and walking tracks on the canal bund stretches. As part of the initiative, the body prepared a conceptual design for the canal front development project near Gulabi Thota.“The city is blessed with canal network- namely the Eluru canal, Ryves canal and Bandar canal , dug under British rule mainly for irrigation and navigation purposes.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has intended to develop demarcated canal stretches for planting and recreational purposes has approached ADCL for preparing the conceptual designs,” a senior official of ADC said on condition of anonymity. Once the designs get approved, final plans would be prepared and executed.Disclosing the details, he explained the project would be realised in 950-metre stretch in length and 20-25m in width running adjacent to the Ryves Canal bund in Gulabhi Thota. Greenery will be developed on priority basis in the stretch.

Facilities like children’s playing area, outdoor gym, skating rink, community amphi-theatre, food court and craft bazaar will be developed for the convenience of visitors. The stretch will have canal side walkway with fragrant garden and lawn areas. Enough space will be given for parking.