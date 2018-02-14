VIJAYAWADA: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was all praise for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, after inspecting the Real Time Governance (RTG) centre set up by the State government at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi.After being explained by the CM and the officials about improvement in governance through monitoring of various government programmes and activities through the RTG centre, Mukesh said, “You are ahead of us.

No country has achieved this.’’ Praising Naidu’s foresight, Mukesh recalled Naidu telling his father Dhirubhai Ambani about the importance of fibre grid in digital revolution long back. He said that he had witnessed a tremendous development in Hyderabad in undivided AP during Naidu’s regime.

He praised Naidu for establishing a pro-active government in AP after bifurcation. Mukesh appealed to Naidu to encourage innovators and felt that software should be an open source for forging innovation. Naidu said he always loved one thing in Dhirubhai Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. “They think big and implement what they aim for,” he said. Welcoming the Reliance Industries to invest in AP, he assured all support.