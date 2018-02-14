VIJAYAWADA: Depressed over his wife’s alleged love affair before marriage, a chartered accountant committed suicide by jumping into Krishna river at Prakasam Barrage on Tuesday, according to One Town police.The deceased was identified as Inaganti Srinivasa Rao (36), a resident of Gollagudem of Punadipadu mandal in Krishna district. According to the police, Srinivasa Rao had married a woman from Mylavaram, on February 8. Rao a chartered accountant, worked for various clients in Vijayawada for the past three years.

When Rao came to know about his wife’s alleged previous love affair two days after the marriage, differences developed between the two families and he reportedly decided to divorce his wife.

After a heated argument between the couple, Srinivasa Rao left his wife at her house in Mylavaram on Sunday. While returning home on Tuesday, Srinivasa Rao got down in Vijayawada, and at around 10 am, he went to the Prakasam barrage to end his life.

“Fishermen who saw the chartered accountant plunging into the water off Gate No 57, alerted the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). SDRF personnel came and shifted Srinivasa Rao to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said One Town CI Kasi Viswanath.

A case of suspicious death was registered.