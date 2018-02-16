VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Food Safety Department and Nunna police seized over 2,700 kg of spurious ghee from a private transport office and a ghee manufacturing unit at Nunna and Surampalli on Thursday and arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, Assistant Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao and Nunna Circle Inspector MV Durga Rao led the raids. Rao said that labels and containers with brand names Krishna, Sri Lakshmi, Nandini and Madhura were found at the unauthorised manufacturing units maintained by dealer Venkat.

“Around 1,200 kg spurious ghee was first seized from a private transport office in Nunna. Later, we conducted similar raid at the manufacturing unit in Surampalli industrial area and seized about 1,500 kg ghee, which was ready to be packed. Eight samples were collected and the spurious ghee and machinery have been seized,’’ Rao said.

The police arrested driver Seetharamaiah and unauthorised dealer Venkat. “The collected samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing. Cases will be registered against the accused based on lab reports, the police said.