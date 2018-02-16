VIJAYAWADA: A 29-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Ramakrishnapuram on Thursday morning over some financial problems.According to Singh Nagar police, the deceased was identified as Golla Sai Priyanka, wife of a photographer, Golla Srinivasa Rao. The victim was survived by two daughters.

Due to disputes with his wife, the husband has been living at Vambay Colony for the last few months.

On Thursday, Sai Priyanka sent her two children out and took the extreme step. Sub-inspector T Ramakrishnan inspected the house of the deceased. ‘’The woman ended her life due to financial and domestic problems. She was also dejected over her inability to pay school fees of her two daughters, studying in a nearby school,’’ he said. Further investigation is on.