VIJAYAWADA : The Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) has decided to introduce a trackless toy train in the upcoming Rose Garden in the Amaravati Central Park being developed in Sakhamuru. The toy train, the officials said, will be an eco-friendly one, in accordance with the State government’s policy.The officials said that request for proposal (RFP) had already been invited from parties, interested to set up the toy-train project. “The trackless toy train will take the visitors around the Rose Garden.

The pathway will be one-km and it will have a station as well,” officials explained. The officials said that the minimum project cost was estimated to be around `2 crore. For the record, the Rose Garden is being developed in 22 acres, a part of the 300 acres Amaravati Central Park. The officials are also planning to plant rose saplings in the garden before the commencement of next monsoon. Different structures, which include a bridge, a glass house, fountain, clock tower etc., are being planned in the 22 acres.

The officials further explained that the project would be taken up under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, on a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) contract. The toy train project is expected to be completed in six months after the finalisation of the developer.

“We have already invited RFPs from the bidders. We will open the bids on February 19,” the officials said.

Train in the garden

Where will be the rose garden set up?

In the 300 acres Amaravati Central Park being developed in Sakhamuru

What would be its major attraction?

Apart from the rose plants, a trackless, eco-friendly toy train that would take visitors around

What is the cost of the train project?

The minimum project cost is estimated at Rs 2 crore

Where does the train project stand?

Request for proposals (RFPs) have been invited from bidders. Bid to be opened on February 19. Project under PPP mode, on a DBFOT contract. To be completed in six months after the developer is finalised