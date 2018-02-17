VIJAYAWADA: The industries department has cleared incentive claims worth Rs 151.4 crore for the industrial units that generated employment for 42,875 people. With this, the industries department gave incentive worth Rs 801.6 crores since the bifurcation of the state.

In the 18th state level committee meeting held on Friday under the chairmanship of industries commissioner Siddharth Jain, claims for incentives pending since the bifurcation too were cleared.

The incentives given against the cost of the power borne by industries, amounting to Rs 96.17 crore, occupies the lion’s share of total incentives, officials said.

“Around 771 claims were cleared in the last two-and-a-half years,” the representative said.