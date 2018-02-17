VIJAYAWADA: With the indefinite strike called by the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association (SRBLPGTOA) entering its sixth day today, the people of the State may face immense difficulties in getting LPG cylinders in time, if the strike is not called off immediately, feel sources in the know of the things. The strike began on Sunday midnight.

Officials of oil companies are however, assuring that stock is available for ‘over a week’. The dealers though, have started to face the heat, as procuring stock is increasingly becoming difficult. N Kumar, manager at Bharati Gas company in Vijayawada says, “Affected by the news of LPG lorry strike, people are booking gas much in advance. For the last three days we are receiving double the number of bookings than on a usual day. We are finding it hard to supply to the customers as we receive stocks in limited quantities. With this, the deliveries are getting affected.”

Informed sources say that the current stock can keep the supply chain moving for another two days. This is corroborated by people of the transport owners’ association. Speaking to Express, Sairam of SRBLPGTOA said, “Talks are still going on and things will get worse (if a solution to the problem is not found) within two days. From the State over 250 lorries are participating in the strike and the districts such as, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool and Kadapa will be highly affected with LPG shortage.”

T Lakshmi Bhavani, a resident of Vijayawada city said, “I am much worried over the strike as we are going to have a small get-together meeting with relatives next week. We wanted to book gas next week itself, but with the strike, I booked the gas today itself. The gas company people are saying that the supply will be delayed by 2 to 3 days due to huge demand.”

Though Rajamahendravaram and Vijayawada cities are having direct gas pipelines, the dealers are finding it difficult to maintain the supply. Hardly the stocks can last beyond two days, with the huge demand from public, said a dealer on condition of anonymity.

For the record, the association is protesting the decision of major petroleum companies to invite State-wise tenders, instead of region-wise tenders, as has been the practice, for transporting LPG cylinders. The tankers, belonging to association members, transport LPG from the refineries of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to bottling plants across the State.

Public on tenterhooks

