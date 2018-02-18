VIJAYAWADA: The third batch of farmers from various villages of Amaravati will leave for Singapore, on a three-day tour, on Sunday. Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials said that 41 farmers, who had pooled their lands for the construction of the capital, would be shown the urban development that had taken place and the economic opportunities available in the island nation.“The farmers will be shown how urban development has led to economic opportunities. The third and final batch will return to Amaravati on February 22,” an official said.

It may be recalled that under the initiative ‘farmer first’, two batches of farmers had already visited Singapore in October and November last year. While the CRDA will bear the cost of boarding, lodging and transportation in Singapore, the cost of tickets and visa charges are to be borne by the farmers.

Meanwhile, on the second day of the ongoing four-day tour of Japan, the delegation consisting of CRDA and police officials visited the Tokyo Bay Aqualine, a 15.1 km marine crossing tunnel, which is 60 metres under the sea.

They also visited the world’s tallest communication tower - Tokyo Skytree - to study the best practices being implemented there. Later, they visited some tourist places to inspect the tourism development models adopted by the Japanese.It may be recalled that the delegation, consisting of CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar, Guntur district collector Sasidhar Kona, Vijayawada police commissioner Gautam Sawang and others, left for Japan on Thursday to comprehensively study the traffic management system and tourism development model adopted by the Japanese with a view to implementing those while developing Amaravati.