VIJAYAWADA: The body of an unidentified person was found in the disputed land, actually owned by the SRR & CVR Government College on BRTS Road on Saturday. The local residents spotted the dead body and alerted the police.According to Machavaram police inspector Saherunissa Begum, residents of Gulabi Thota informed the police that an unidentified body was lying in the pit dug to build foundation of a building. Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Later, a police patrolling van reached the spot and took the body, already rigid, to the government hospital for postmortem. “Autopsy report will give a clear picture of the cause of death. The dead person was found properly dressed and there were no external injuries visible on the body,” she said. Police said the age of deceased was around 50 years.

A case of suspicious death has been registered and wireless alerts have been sent to all police stations in the city. They were requested to get in touch with Machavaram police, to inform them about any missing complaint - registered with them in the last few days - if the details of the missing matched those of the deceased, in a bid to identify the dead man.