VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that the works related to gates of the Polavaram irrigation project would be completed by December this year. He added that the State government sent bills worth Rs 2,221 crore, spent on the project, to the Centre, and that it was in the process of getting those bills cleared.

Speaking at a press conference organised here on Sunday, the minister came down heavily on the senior

Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh for accusing the TDP government of corruption. “When we are working round-the-clock to ensure the completion of the Polavaram project, Jairam Ramesh, who was in exile for four years, is making irrelevant statements now.

On one hand, we ensured that the concrete works were expedited and on the other, our officials in New Delhi are working to get the bills cleared. We strongly condemn his remarks,” he said, adding, “He and his party were the reasons for the unscientific division of the State. He has no right to talk about us.”

Jairam Ramesh had on Saturday alleged that the TDP government had taken over the works of Polavaram, a national project, only to get kickbacks from contractors. The minister observed that the State government got Rs 600 crore worth bills cleared recently, and that bills for another Rs 1,500 crore were submitted.

CM to visit site

The minister said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would visit the work site on Monday to inspect the progress of the project. “So far, the CM has inspected the Polavaram 23 times physically and 51 times virtually,” he said. He said that other pending irrigation projects in the State would be ready by the end of this year.

CM shedding crocodile tears: Jairam

Tirupati: Taking exception to CM N Chandrababu Naidu calling state bifurcation irrational and unscientific, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said if it was so, then why Naidu had not got any amendments made to the AP Reorganisation Act to make it ‘rational and scientific.’ Speaking to media persons in Tirupati on Sunday, the senior Congress leaders, who played a vital role in the drafting of the AP Reorganisation Act, said more than anything, Naidu was bothered about increasing the Assembly seats from 175 to 225 to reward the defectors. “He says bifurcation Act is irrational, then let him make it rational. But, not a single amendment to the Act was suggested so far,” says Jairam.