Lieutenant General RV Anand interacts with martyrs’ families during the ex-servicemen rally in Vijayawada on Sunday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: It was an eventful Sunday for the ex-servicemen of the Indian armed forces as they took out a long rally with veterans and their families in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The rally was organised by Artillery Centre, Hyderabad under the aegis of Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area in the city. Lieutenant General RK Anand, Major General N Srinivas Rao, ACP Vijayawada BV Ramana Kumar.

An event on the occasion was organised at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, Vijayawada. A large number of ex-servicemen, widows of martyrs and their families took part in it. The event served as an occasion for bonhomie and bonding with the veterans and redressal of grievances.