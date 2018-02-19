VIJAYAWADA: The AP Self-Financed Independent Schools Act, which was drafted in 2017, is yet to get approval from the State government. In fact, officials are not sure about implementation of the Act from the current academic year.

The Cabinet is yet to take up the draft Act for discussion. After getting nod from the Cabinet, it has to be passed in the State Assembly. Interestingly, many private school managements have already increased the fee for the coming academic year citing provisions in the proposed Act.

The government has come up with the Self-Financed Independent Schools Act, 2017, to make private schools more independent, with less interference from the State government. Under the draft Act, the private schools can hike fees by 12 per cent every year. Till date, every private school has been given permission and recognition on the basis of GO MS NO 1, which came into force on March 1, 1994.

Until August 2017, the draft copy of the Act was uploaded on the website of the Commissionerate of School Education, seeking suggestions and opinions from the public. Though the feedback from the public was taken a long back, the draft Act hasn’t come up for discussion either in the Cabinet meetings or Cabinet sub-committee meetings.

Officials say the Act will come into force from the coming academic year only if the Act gets passed in the Budget session of the Assembly, which is going to start from March 5.

Speaking to Express, K Srinivas, Superintendent of Private Schools of the State School Education Department, said, “We have taken feedback on the draft copy of the Act from parents, school managements, teachers, education experts and others. Majority of them have raised concerns over the proposal to hike of school fees and requested the government to regulate it strictly. The government is yet to take a final call on the proposed Act and it needs to be passed in the Assembly. It is a time-consuming process. The Act may not get implemented from the coming academic year.”

Meanwhile, majority of the schools have already hinted that they may hike fee hike fee by 12 per cent as proposed in the draft Act. It was clearly mentioned in the Act that details such as fee particulars, expenses of the school management and change of fee from previous year should be displayed on the school notice board and the website of the school. The schools have been permitted to hike fees by 12 per cent if the expenses of the school management were increased or they are paying any loans.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that the school managements have been hiking the fees by 12 per cent, even before the implementation of the Act.

Speaking to Express, Vanisri, a resident from Vijayawada, says, “My elder son is studying in class 9 in a private school. As he is going to 10th class next year, the school management is going to start the pre-classes from March itself. So they called us and asked us to pay fee for class 10 from March and I was shocked to see that they hiked the fee by 10 per cent. The management is citing that the government told them to hike by 12 per cent, but they hiked it only by 10 per cent.”

Hurdles ahead

The AP Self-Financed Independent Schools Act was drafted in 2017

The Cabinet is yet to take up the draft Act for discussion

After getting nod from the Cabinet, it has to be passed in the State Assembly

Under the draft Act, the private schools can hike fees by 12 per cent every year

Many People have raised concerns over the proposal to hike fees and requested the government to regulate it strictly