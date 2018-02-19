VIJAYAWADA: After the Joint Fact-finding Committee (JFC) constituted by Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena, the State unit of the BJP is set to have a fact-finding committee of its own. The BJP state unit, which had decided to go tough against the TDP, has constituted a committee to assess the implementation of the assurances made in the yellow party’s manifesto during the 2014 elections.

According to information, BJP leaders Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Vishnu Kumar Raju, PVN Madhav and others will study the TDP’s manifesto and its implementation. Party in-charge president K Hari Babu has asked party leaders to submit a report in five days’ time.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leaders, on the sidelines of the office bearers’ meeting, said that they were ready to take up the challenges posed by the TDP on debating the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, with the yellow brigade. “We are ready to debate with the TDP at anytime. Our party president K Hari Babu also clarified the same,” MLC Somu Veerraju said. During the meeting, Hari Babu released a nine-page booklet and said that his party will let the people of Andhra Pradesh know what the BJP has done in the last four years.

“We will keep politics aside and give all the information to the people,” he said.

He also said that the development AP witnessed so far is because of the collective efforts of the BJP and TDP. Referring to the sharp remarks made by the TDP ministers, Hari Babu said, “I will not blame anybody. They are right in their perspective and I am right in mine.”

Hari Babu further said that AP will have assets worth `1 lakh crore in four years from now as the BJP-led NDA has cleared several proposals.

“We may not directly credit the money in the government’s bank account, but we are creating several assets,” he said.

Another MLC PVN Madhav, in a separate press meet, found fault with the TDP leaders for collectively attacking the BJP. “There is no truth in the false propaganda being made by the TDP. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should stop concealing the details and come out with the truth,” he demanded.