VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of all Opposition parties, at a round table conference, organised here on Sunday on ‘Special Category Status and provisions of AP Reorganisation Act,’ made it clear that there would be no compromise on both the demands. They stressed the need for putting up a united struggle and moving a no-confidence motion in Parliament against the NDA government to put pressure on the Centre to concede the demands.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said focus now was on three issues — implementation of the provisions in the AP Reorganisation Act, Special Category Status and injustice meted out to the State in budgetary allocations to the State.

“There is no clarity on any of the three issues.The person, Chandrababu Naidu, who should have a clarity on them, is in a state of confusion. The person, who had demanded special category status for 15 years, later compromised on it for the special package and now says it is a special assistance to the State. I wonder how can special assistance is equal to SCS,” he said.

APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy reminded that since the ongoing budget would be the last full-time budget, any decision not taken now, would not get materialised ever during the tenure of the present government.

CPM state secretary P Madhu said Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi were responsible for misery of the State suffering from the consequences of bifurcation. YSRC party senior leader K Parthasarathy said CM Naidu was only confusing the people of the State. “He has no clarity on what he wants,” he said.

Former minister Konathala Ramakrishna said it’s time for every party to work together and, if need be, move a no-confidence motion in Parliament. He opined that it was time even TDP should join the struggle in the larger interest of the State.

It was resolved to hold a state-level meeting in Guntur on March 1, conduct round table conferences in all districts from February 19, meetings in universities till March to educate students about SCS and provisions of the Act, take up protests at mandal level and stage protests at Parliament on March 5.