VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Bashaodhayama Samakhya (TBS), a body run predominantly by lawyers to promote Telugu language in the State, demanded that judgement in the local courts be passed in Telugu language.

In a seminar conducted on Sunday, here at the Bezawada Bar Association hall, on “Courts - Usage of Telugu Language”, members of TBS opined that there was a huge need to pronounce judgement at local courts in the regional language (Telugu) for the sake of public convenience and to benefit the litigants.

T Rajendra, president TBS said that translating the judgement into Telugu was a Herculean task as there were no stenographers and typists, who could do the job in Telugu. He went on to add that government should provide the necessary infrastructure to make understanding of court proceedings simple for visiting public. “It would be good if at least 25 percent of the judgements are passed in Telugu language. Public find it difficult to understand legal terminology,” he said.

High Court judge, Justice Ramalingeswara Rao said that the task of introducing vernacular language in the local courts should be done in a phased manner so that training of the persons involved would be focused.

“Drafting work in all courts in Tamil Nadu is done in Tamil only. But Telugu is not used in Andhra Pradesh, though the State government had issued orders to this effect in 1984,” he said.

There also were discussions on the three resolutions taken in the seminar, to introduce Telugu language in the local Courts.