VIJAYAWADA: Wishing the people of Andhra Pradesh a happy and prosperous New Year, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared his thoughts about achievements in the past three and half years since the new Andhra Pradesh had formed and plans for the future. In an open letter to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said in the last 42 months, his government had embarked on an important mission - to put the state back on the track of development.

“Beyond expectations, the state had progressed in various spheres of activity and emerged as a role model for others. President Ram Nath Kovind, during his recent visit, was amazed at the progress made and lauded our efforts,” he added.

He said Andhra Pradesh has been projected as ‘happening state’ to the entire world and many foreign countries are eager to partner with the state in development initiatives. Several investors are lining up to set up industries in the state and the entire world is waiting for the unveiling of world-class capital city Amaravati, he added. He said the period between 1996 and 2004 was the time a firm foundation for the development of the state was laid, but following one decade was the time the state was cheated of the development.

“That period is a blot on the history of the state,” he said. Recalling the injustice done to the state during bifurcation in 2014, with people of the state being left to fend for themselves with not even basic infrastructure, he said, “We were never discouraged. We used the crisis as an opportunity to move forward.” He said in a planned manner, the state is being rebuilt and despite the financial crisis, development and welfare were given top priority.

“Power sector crisis was solved and the state made a power surplus one. Priority was given to the agriculture sector” he said and cited recent agritech as an effort to bring in more best practices in the use of technology for better productivity, thereby better income.

Stating that steps had been taken to make the state horticulture and aquaculture hub, he said against the national growth rate of 2.5 percent in agriculture, the state achieved 20.6 percent, even though AP was having 30 percent and 12.5 percent deficit rainfall in the last two years respectively. “Our efforts to have the state free of drought by inter-linking rivers, taking up various irrigation projects, like Pattiseema, which have benefited Krishna delta, has been described as the great people’s movement of the decade,” he said

Stating that construction of the Polavaram project is going at a brisk pace, he said construction of the administrative city planned by world-renowned experts will commence shortly.

He said his government has not left any stone unturned to ensure better health services, women empowerment, and social security. He said to emerge top in the education sector, more world-class educational institutions of national and international repute are being set up in the state. “Our goal is to make the state a knowledge hub,” he said and added that shortly petroleum, marine and logistic universities will be established in the state.

Naidu said the state is developing industrially and even the World Bank has ranked the state number one in ease of doing business and cited examples of Isuzu, Kia, Hero, Ashok Leyland, Amara Raja, Apollo, Foxconn, MI, Gionee, X, HCL and other companies which have increased employment opportunities.

Guntur: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has declared 2018 as zero-budget natural farming year and said the government has started the adoption of the natural farming method and it is attracting younger generations and farmers across the State. He inaugurated the zero budget natural farming training programme in the Bible Mission in front of Acharya Nagarjuna University of Nagarjuna Nagar of Guntur district on Sunday.