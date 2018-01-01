VIJAYAWADA: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu advised both the state and central governments to focus on agriculture and reforms with a humane approach, which should include development, accountability, and transparency. During an informal chit-chat with mediapersons at Swarna Bharat Trust in Atkur near Vijayawada on Sunday, he said that today’s population in India is mostly young and the youngsters are smart. Hence, empty assurances will not be entertained.

“To earn their trust, one needs to come up with foolproof policies that benefit them,” he said. Underscoring the need for inclusive development, Venkaiah said that people expect improvement in per capita income and GDP. Hence, the policymakers should formulate policies accordingly,” he suggested.

While stating that India is an agrarian economy, he said, “Today, there is a vast disparity in income levels of producers of food grains and the sellers. The gap should be plugged.” Apart from more investments in infrastructure for agriculture, he suggested strengthening of extension programmes, lab to land initiatives, massive warehouse construction including cold storage units, better transportation from farms to warehouses and tie-up with banks for providing loans to farmers.

Retirement plan gone awry

Retiring from politics by January 12, 2020, and taking up social service full time was one the unfulfilled desires of Venkaiah Naidu. He said he wanted to follow the footsteps of Nanaji Deshmukh, the former general secretary of Jan Sangh. “He followed his conviction and retired from politics at 70 years and immersed himself in social work. He was instrumental in the transformation of 500 villages in Chitrakoot of Madhya Pradesh. I too want to follow his example,” he said.