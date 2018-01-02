VIJAYAWADA: The city witnessed incident-free New Year on Sunday night with no accidents being reported, thanks to the police.The New Year was welcomed by people with gala celebrations at restaurants, bars and function halls across the city. People celebrated the New Year with enthusiasm in the city on Monday. Large number of people were seen exchanging greetings and distributing sweets at various residential localities, colonies and on the streets.

Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang attended a cake-cutting ceremony at Vyas Complex on Sunday and asked the youth to celebrate the New Year in a safe way. Around 11 pm, the police arranged blockades at all major junctions to nab traffic violators. About 50 teams from all police stations participated in the drive conducted till 3 am.

Keeping in mind the road accidents in the past years due to over-speeding and driving after alcohol consumption, the police took all necessary measures and arranged drunk and drive checks across the city. The police formed teams at busy and crowded points like Prakasam Barrage, Bhavanipuram, Gadda Bomma Centre, Police Control Room Junction, Seethammavaripadalu, Sitara Junction, YV Rao Estates, PVP Junction, DV Manor Junction, Benz Circle, NTR Circle, IGMC Stadium, Ramavarappadu Ring Center, Enikepadu 100 Feet Road and Kamayyathopu Centre and penalised drivers found driving vehicles after consuming alcohol.

“As many as 60 vehicles (56 bikes, two autos and two cars) were seized. After four years, the city celebrated an accident-free New Year. In 2017, one youth died and four others were injured in three different incidents,” said DCP Kanthi Rana Tata.

Celebrations go awry as revellers clash with SI

Vijayawada: New Year celebrations went awry at Bommuluru village in Gudivada mandal on Sunday night, after SI Shanmukha Rao and three constables were attacked, when they asked a few youth creating nuisance in a drunken state to mellow down their noise. The injured SI was rushed to a hospital, while the three youths have been taken into custody.

Section 144 CrPc has been imposed in the village. According to the Bapulapadu police, a heated exchange between two groups over New Year celebrations soon turned into a clash. “They started attacking one another with sticks and whipped out country weapons,” the police said. On learning about the situation, the police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the angry mob. Meanwhile, three youths belonging to one of the groups, who were under the influence of alcohol, attacked the SI.