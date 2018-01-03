VIJAYAWADA: DEEP (Disease Eradication through Education and Prevention) Trust will organise the third edition of Amaravati Marathon in the city on Sunday. The marathon will comprise 21K, 10K and 5K categories. The races will start from Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium (IGMC) at 6 am.

Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang and Amaravati Marathon director Dr. Murali Nannapaneni on Tuesday launched the T-Shirt for the event and requested people from all walks of life to take part in the marathon during a press conference held at the Commissioner’s office.

Nannepeneni said Amaravati Marathon is a unique event which will bring people from across the country together, giving good exposure to Amaravati.