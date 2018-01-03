GUNTUR: The police sought public cooperation for maintaining peace at Gottipadu village in Prathipadu of Guntur district on Tuesday.

Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao paid a visit to Gottipadu village at Prathipadu in Guntur district on Tuesday. He asked the villagers to form peace committees to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future. Guntur DSP RVSN Murthy said the two groups lodged cases against each other.

At Peda Itakampadu village in Ponnur mandal of Guntur district, the rural police are taking all steps to prevent group clashes. The clashes erupted between two groups after the statue of Ambedkar was desecrated. Bapatla DSP D Gangadharam directed the police officials to install CC cameras in the village.