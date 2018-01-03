VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) will operate four special trains between Hyderabad and Kakinada Town from January 9, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Hyderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Hyderabad at 8.50 pm from January 9 and 11 and arrive in Kakinada Town at 08:00 am the next day. Kakinada Town-Hyderabad train will depart Kakinada Town at 7.30 pm on January 10 and 12 and arrive in Hyderabad at 9 am the next day.

The special trains will have AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class, second class chair car coaches.