VIJAYAWADA: The 29th Navyandhra book festival, which is successfully going on in the city, is attracting citizens of all age groups. Especially, students who are preparing for competitive examinations and going to this expo to find the right books to enhance their preparation.

Gautham, who is studying in 1st year MEC in Masterminds Institute, came to the book expo along with his classmates to buy some study material related to mathematics and logical reasoning. He first visited few publications, which disappointed him as there the material didn’t match his subject textbook. Later, after a search for 20 minutes, he found his right material at a discounted price.

“It would be helpful for us if they can provide the list of stalls in the expo and based on that we can go around rather than waste time in searching one by one. Every year, they used to provide one such list but this time we didn’t find any. The books are in limited quantity and majority of the sellers are saying that they didn’t have books in stock. Some sellers are providing the opportunity to get them online. Apart from the study material, general fiction books have also been displayed in large numbers.” said Gautham.

The school managements are also encouraging the students and bringing them to the book festival in order to encourage them to read books. In fact, the teachers of government schools are themselves paying for the books selected by the students under school allowances.

P Venkata Sai, a student studying at a residential school in class 6 in Gannavaram, is busy writing the names of the books he liked and noting down the stall number. When Express talked to him, Venkata Sai said, “I along with 20 other students from my school visited the expo. Our teacher told us to write the names of books we are interested in and note the stall numbers. We will hand it over to our teachers and they will buy for us. I liked the autobiography of Jawaharlal Nehru and Enid Blyton’s books.”

Likewise, many other students of different streams are visiting the book festival and choosing their books. However, majority of them are complaining about the prices saying they are steep on the pockets and much higher than online prices. Meanwhile, the stall owners are also saying that the people are comparing the prices with online prices, even after offering books with 10-50 percent discount.