VIJAYAWADA: Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh has said that the days of people making rounds to the government offices for their works were gone and now it is the government coming to people’s doorstep for resolving their grievances.

Participating in the Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru programme held at Poranki in Krishna district on Wednesday, Lokesh said the government is addressing the people’s problems through Real-Time Governance.

Recalling that several villages reeled under dark post State bifurcation, he said the government succeeded in providing round-the-clock power supply to villages by taking up several reforms. Highlighting various government schemes like crop loan redemption, DWCRA women loans, medical treatment to 1,044 diseases in NTR Vaidya Seva, extending the ceiling of the Vaidya Seva to `2.5 lakh from `2 lakh, he said drinking water will be provided through water tap connection to every household in Krishna district by June.

10 star rating for villages

Lokesh announced that ration will given to villages based on the 10 points including households having toilets, electricity connection, LPG connection, drinking water tap connection, dumping yards in villages, roads, fibernet connection, education and health.